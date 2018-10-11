JONATHAN JANSEN: Don't rush to judge Nene if you're just as fallible. And you probably are

EXTRACT

The dentist who charges the patient for work not done and then claims from the medical aid. The dentist extracting perfectly healthy front teeth of a teenager in search of the passion gap. The married patient showing up with his “skelmpie” (girlfriend) for dental treatment on the family medical aid, which of course the wife or husband knows nothing about. The dentist using cheap materials for denture repairs, but continuing to charge the patient via the medical aid as if these were the approved but more expensive items. The list of corrupt practices in this profession alone is endless but extends to every facet of our society.

Ethical behaviour is a practice, something you do. The answer is not to include ethics in the curriculum and thereby hoping to change human behaviour.