ANDILE NDLOVU: The cruel brilliance of The Handmaid's Tale become too much for me
'We lived in the blank, white spaces at the edge of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories'
EXTRACT
Yes, I watch television dramas to escape, but The Handmaid’s Tale has turned too brutal and too real for me to stomach. Perhaps it is a failure on my part to not want to accept that even though this is fictional, life has imitated art as often as art has imitated contemporary life: more and more women are revealing the identities of their abusers, some don’t get to expose them because they are killed and stuffed in bins (like Karabo Mokoena was by her deranged boyfriend, Sandile Mantsoe), and others are victims of corrective rape.
