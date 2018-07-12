JONATHAN JANSEN: It's time we got angry about the failing education system
'Where is your leadership? Where is your outrage? And why do you allow this to happen year after year?'

For some strange reason South Africans vent frustration at everything else − from racism in schools to deadly infrastructure (pit latrines) to corruption in teacher appointments. But there is not a single activist organisation or movement focused on the quality of teaching or poor pupil outcomes in schools.
Until that happens, one way to address this problem is to demand that provincial education departments establish an education ombud with the mandate to hear parents and pupils on problems with teaching and learning in public schools. Those complaints are then investigated and brought to the attention of the provincial education department with the duty to act within specified timeframes to resolve the problem.
