TOM EATON: Patricia de Lille and the known unknowns

'When your flagship city in your flagship province has degenerated into a kindergarten and your voters are so gatvol that they’re talking seriously about the ANC, you need to act'

EXTRACT

However dirty and messy the De Lille saga is, it dwindles to almost microscopic proportions when compared to, for example, the total collapse of most of South Africa’s municipalities outside the Western Cape and that little thing called state capture. The ANC in the Western Cape is also a genuinely pathetic entity, reduced to little more than a few activists in a caravan, colouring in hand-drawn posters of motivational Facebook updates by Cameron Dugmore. In other words, the DA knows it can still get quite a lot worse before the majority of Western Capers start looking elsewhere.