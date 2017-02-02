Rachel Kolisi says she and husband Siya have had to develop thick skins to be able to disregard offensive posts made online‚ criticising their relationship. But she admits the last cyberbullying incident left her rugby player husband feeling "gatvol"‚ wanting to lay criminal charges.

Kolisi says that she and Siya have battled racist internet trolls for the greater part of their relationship‚ with the cyberbullying reaching new heights in December 2016.

"To be brutally honest‚ I really don't care what South Africans or any other person do or think about my marriage. I've got no time for that rubbish."

While Rachel remains calm and collected when detailing the nature of the online abuse‚ many insults and racial slurs thrown at the couple are jaw-dropping.

The couple initially had to deal with insults such as: “Why do all black rugby players marry dumb blondes?" In the beginning the trolls went after her husband but recently started attacking her and her son‚ calling him a "half breed".

"Something that often pops up in messages from trolls is 'in the Bible it says God does not condone mixed race relationships‚ or animals were not made to mix’ and I normally drop them a quick message to let them know we don't serve the same God."

