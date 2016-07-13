Why Judge Masipa was right to give Oscar Pistorius six years

I spent last Wednesday in bed with flu, listening to the re-sentencing of Oscar Pistorius and the resulting firestorm of outrage on talk radio. One grows reconciled to the fact that hysterics who didn’t follow the trial closely will cling to the belief that Pistorius murdered Reeva Steenkamp deliberately in a fit of jealous rage, but there was a second theme in their tirades.

Was the trial a latter-day apartheid atrocity, as many claim? And does the final outcome really prove, as The Guardian reported last week, that SA’s justice system remains "a spoiled white boy’s plaything" in which malleable judges hand down decisions that favour those with the most money?

Granted, an accused who can afford good lawyers always stands a better chance than a poor man who can’t. This was the moral of the OJ Simpson saga in which millions of dollars in legal fees won an acquittal that defied a mass of incriminating evidence. The moral of the Pistorius trial is something else entirely.

With hindsight, the smart move for a person in Pistorius’s position would have been to man up to what he’d done and plead guilty to culpable homicide — "I loved her; I didn’t mean to kill her; no punishment this court imposes can compare to the damage I have already inflicted on myself."

If he’d done that, he would have preserved his dignity, saved himself a load of money and perhaps even retained some hope of making a comeback after he’d done his time.

Instead, the Olympian attempted to have it both ways in the witness box — I didn’t intend to kill Reeva, but I didn’t intend to kill whoever was in the toilet either. This is what sunk him on appeal, while saddling him with a huge legal bill and a murder conviction.

Was this a victory? One handed to the athlete on a plate by a feeble-minded judge trying to suck up to the rich, or appease white monopoly capital? Please.

Contrary to claims made last week, Judge Thokozile Masipa did not arbitrarily "choose to ignore" the evidence of witnesses who said they had heard a woman screaming before the shooting.

She rejected those claims because Pistorius’s immediate neighbours agreed unanimously it was his wailing that woke them at 3am. The "abusive male" angle that appealed so strongly to vengeful feminists was annihilated by hundreds of WhatsApp exchanges showing Oscar to be a generally tolerant boyfriend, even sending best wishes and smiley emoticons as Reeva set off to visit a former lover.

None of the judges who’ve sat on this case dispute those conclusions. So, why then did the Supreme Court of Appeal overturn Masipa on appeal? Pistorius’s trial took place in the shadow of the D’Oliviera matter, a l993 Supreme Court ruling that set a precedent in cases in which the accused offers "putative private defence" as an excuse for his or her actions. Antonio D’Oliviera was a Langlaagte shopkeeper who panicked when he saw several black males trying to enter his backyard. He opened fire on them, only to find that he had wounded his drinking buddy Vusi Nyandeni and killed Nyandeni’s brother.

On appeal, the Supreme Court reversed D’Oliviera’s murder conviction, and he served nine years on the reduced charge of culpable homicide. Judge JA Smalberger explains why: "In putative private defence, it is not lawfulness that is in issue, but culpability, or skuld. If an accused honestly believes his life or property to be in danger, but objectively viewed they are not, the defensive steps he takes cannot constitute (self-defence).

"If in those circumstances he kills someone, his conduct is unlawful. But his erroneous belief that his life or property was in danger may well (depending upon the precise circumstances) exclude dolus, in which case liability for the person’s death based on intention will also be excluded; at worst for him he can then be convicted of culpable homicide."

Once you discard the "jealous rage" hypothesis, the facts in the D’Oliviera case quite closely resemble the known circumstances of Steenkamp’s death.

Something goes bump in the night. Pistorius thinks his life is in danger, but objectively it isn’t, so he isn’t entitled to start firing indiscriminately at a locked toilet door behind which he imagines an intruder is hiding. His conduct is unlawful, and he has committed culpable homicide. This is how Masipa read the evidence. The appeal court differed.

Why? Because Pistorius believed, or was led to believe, that he might get off scot-free if he said he had no intention of killing Steenkamp, but had no intention of killing whoever was in the toilet either. That was clearly a stretch, and it earned him the following from Judge Eric Leach, writing on behalf of the Supreme Court of Appeal: "The immediate difficulty that I have with the accused’s reliance upon putative private defence is that when he testified, he stated that he had not intended to shoot the person whom he felt was an intruder. This immediately placed him beyond the ambit of this defence."

Pistorius and his lawyers erred in pushing for a double victory — innocent of murder, but innocent of culpable homicide too. Indeed, the very attempt could be construed as a spoiled white boy ploy, intended to keep Oscar out of prison at all costs, but it backfired; Masipa didn’t buy it, and the Supreme Court took an even dimmer view, pointing out that a man who fires four hollow-point bullets at point-blank range cannot possibly claim he didn’t foresee that someone would die. Hence the overturning of Judge Masipa’s original verdict and its replacement with one of murder.

But it doesn’t follow that either court believes Steenkamp’s murder was deliberate. When Pistorius was sent back to Masipa for re-sentencing, she was still looking at a frightened and gravely disabled man overreacting to noises in the night and accidently killing his girlfriend, which is why she exercised mercy and sentenced him to only six years in prison.

Her decision blew fuses in brains across the world. "SA is Animal Farm", said a caller to Radio 702. "Some animals are more equal than others." Callers to SAfm sang a similar refrain, with one accusing Masipa of taking bribes. And the Daily Maverick published a tirade, denouncing the sentence as "evidence of the continuing triumph of white privilege", and "a reminder of how inequality penetrates every aspect of our lives".

Really? I’d say it actually proves SA is a country in which you can’t get what you want, even if your skin is white and you drop R17.5-million in legal fees. Also a country that breeds principled black judges who hold their ground in the face of attacks on two fronts — high-powered defence lawyers on one hand and, on the other, racists or feminists clamouring for an outcome based on their blind prejudices. Masipa did well to ignore them all. I bow deeply and say, respect, Ma’am.

