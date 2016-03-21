Does the new Hilux cut it with the cowboys?

IT’S not an activity for the faint-hearted: sitting in the back seat of a bakkie pointing face-down several metres above the ground and with nothing obvious to stop it smashing into the concrete below. The sense of helplessness is not helped by loose objects flying past you, and into the footwell below.

For the recent launch of its new Hilux range, Toyota SA built a 43° metal ramp to show off the climbing capacity and grip of the 4x4 models. Climbing, even with a test-driver at the wheel, is worrying. Going down, with only ground in view, doubly so. But when the driver proceeds to reverse upwards, it really is, in the words of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, “squeaky-bum time”.

The exercise was designed to underline the Hilux’s offroad capability. We had already taken vehicles through a tough 4x4 course without too much difficulty, though a couple of gung-ho participants threatened to dent the mood (and their vehicles).

Toyota needs Hilux to succeed. The company has invested a rumoured R5bn to build the new range at its Prospecton assembly plant, in Durban. With annual capacity for 140,000, of which nearly half will be exported, Hilux is Toyota’s biggest seller by far. It has been SA’s most popular bakkie for 40 of the past 43 years, number one for the past 17 and, in 2015, was SA’s best-selling vehicle of any description.

Hilux has a reputation for toughness and durability. There is no reason to believe the new generation, the eighth since the brand was launched in Japan in 1969, will be any different. At the recent Kyalami launch, only the double-cab was available to test but a brief encounter hinted at all the old qualities, plus a smoother ride and a host of new safety and comfort features.

Double-cabs are popular in SA among people who not only use them for long-haul trips but also as cars. The dream of any motor company is to produce a vehicle that feels and handles just like a car. Some have come close but no-one has perfected it yet. The latest Hilux is light years away from early models whose ride quality, according to Toyota SA president Johan van Zyl, was so rough that pregnant women might use a trip round the block to induce birth, but it is unmistakably still a bakkie.

Or is it? The exterior styling of the new double-cab is very car-like in its smooth lines and refined design. Take away the loadbed and you could be looking at an upmarket sedan. I wonder how that will go down with the offroad cowboys who rely on their bakkies to project a macho image for themselves. Can you still be rough and tough if your bakkie is stylish and smooth? I’m just asking.

Prices on Hilux double-cabs range from R378,000 to R548,000.

This article first appeared in the Financial Mail