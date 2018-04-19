Meet Adila Chowan - the woman who brought down Mark Lamberti

'You’re black, you’re female, you’re employment equity, you’re technically competent. I would like to keep you – but if you want to go, go'

A day before he fell on his sword, Lamberti sent Chowan a one-line apology, saying he was sorry for “any hurt my words caused you”.

“It’s incredibly sad that it had to come to this,” Chowan told Times Select, “because, if he had acted rationally, this whole matter could have been resolved.”

Lamberti’s downfall came within weeks of Chowan winning a landmark race and gender discrimination case against him and Associated Motor Holdings – which falls under the umbrella of the Imperial Group.