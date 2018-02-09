BARRY RITHOLTZ: Five ways to survive the market crash

No. 2: Too many investors never learn from history. We shouldn’t be surprised that extended market gains lead to complacency. The past few years of placid trading created an environment where selling volatility short -- betting things would stay calm -- was a quick and profitable trade. But a collective and costly form of amnesia led investors to forget about simple mean reversion. Eventually, volatility returned, as it always does. When it did, the trade went south fast. A few billion dollars were lost, leading to forced liquidations, and a reminder that traders must sell what they can, not what they want to in order to raise cash. Lots of that likely was in U.S. equities, in particular the SPDR S&P 500 ETF. That selloff created a $2 trillion downdraft.

No. 3: Never buy anything you don’t understand. I was shocked to learn that some retail portfolios were festooned with VIX products. I suspect that older, more conservative investors had no idea what sort of ticking time-bomb was put into their retirement accounts. I doubt any were aware of the exorbitant risk in these products.

Brokers and investment advisers who bought these on behalf of clients can now look forward to making up these losses from their own pockets -- or litigation. As Warren Buffett warned, “Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” That seemed to be the case here.

No. 4: Beware of institutional products repackaged for retail. Really? This again? I have previously discussed why selling complex sophisticated products (see rule No. 3 above) to individual investors is a bad idea. First, it is both unsuitable for them, as they (and their advisers) lack the skill and/or temperament to manage the risk. Second, it serves no valid purpose in their portfolios. Stuff like this turns retail clients as Muppets; it’s sold only to earn a commission.

No. 5: Greater returns always come with greater risk. Shorting volatility was a high-risk, high-return trade; it tripled during the past 18 or so months. But high expected returns (all things being equal) always come with greater risk. Whether its greater yield for fixed income or better performance for equities, this is a cardinal rule of investing. Expecting otherwise is seeking the mythical free lunch, which time and again leads to disaster.

Although there were many losers in this event, there were also a handful of winners. Advocates of long-term investing and passive indexing came out ahead. The argument for fund companies like Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. for most investors looks more compelling than ever.