BITCOIN DIARY: SA's first crypto currency has launched. Say hello to UBX

Now the million-dollar question: will investors get behind Ubu or will they stay away following the recent all-out assault on Bitcoin and ICOs led by Chinese regulators, which have wobbled valuations?

The crafters of UBU, the free token, have also created UBX - a different type of token in which one may invest. As they hopefully observe:

We note that:• It is possible that people may choose to purchase UBX and that they would do so with the expectation that the price of the UBX may rise over time

This can roughly be translated into: "Please, sweet baby Jesus, throw you money at us and we will make you rich! Rich! Rich, I tell ya!" But that would not be fair, because this project is not about getting rich quick. It's about delivering unused inventory to the poor. Get a grip.

FULL DISCLOSURE: The author fully intends to throw bits of coin at UBX.