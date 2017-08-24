Business

Secret cabinet memo proposes Telkom mugging to save SAA

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has proposed the appropriation of R10-billion to save SAA financed by selling government's Telkom stake

BL PREMIUM
24 August 2017 - 08:02 Babalo Ndenze

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.