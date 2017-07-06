The 'clear and present danger' to the gold price

Gold posted its first monthly loss this year in June as indications of stable economic growth cut demand for haven assets and investors looked past geopolitical concerns, including U.S. tensions with North Korea and conflict in the Middle East. At the same time, central banks are signaling higher borrowing costs, prompting hedge funds and other large speculators to reduce long positions in U.S. bullion futures and options to the lowest since May. The metal is still up almost 7 percent this year.

Investors will face “a greater opportunity cost of holding gold” as Fed hikes drive real rates higher, Tchilinguirian said in an email, adding that BNP expects the next rate increase in December. Support from geopolitical events and hedging “are unlikely to affect our directionally negative view on gold for the year.”

The fourth quarter 2017 estimate from BNP, which was the top gold and precious metals forecaster in the three months ended December 2016, compares with the $1,230 median projection of 31 analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Should gold breach technical support in the $1,190 to $1,200 range, the price could undergo “further corrections toward the December 2016 lows,” Tchilinguirian said. The metal touched a 10-month low of $1,122.89 in December, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.