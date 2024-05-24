Special Reports

FREE TO READ | Infrastructure backlog needs public-private partnerships to deliver

While signs of government commitment to infrastructure are encouraging, projects still need the private sector to assist in their successful implementation

24 May 2024 - 11:24
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Partnerships are needed to ensure delivery of ambitious infrastructure projects. Picture: 123RF/juanenriquedelbarrioa
Partnerships are needed to ensure delivery of ambitious infrastructure projects. Picture: 123RF/juanenriquedelbarrioa

SA continues to underspend on infrastructure despite setting itself a target of at least 30% of GDP by 2030, resulting in the country lagging other faster-growing economies when it comes to infrastructure spend.

The consequence of this underspend is being felt in the economy with inadequate investment in critical infrastructure such as energy, rail, road and ports.

Chris Campbell, CEO of Consulting Engineers South Africa (Cesa), says the publication of Infrastructure SA’s book of projects is an encouraging sign that government plans to ramp up infrastructure delivery.

The problem, he says, is that though many of the projects included in Infrastructure SA’s Construction Book look encouraging, if history is any indication, very few of them will materialise.

While government tends to falter when it comes to implementation, that’s where the private sector excels, says Campbell, which is why public-private partnerships need to be facilitated.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

LAEL BETHLEHEM: Building a boat to rise with the tide

Infrastructure is the platform on which prosperity is built
Opinion
10 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: Failure narrative is compelling but state’s reforms can lead to success

How will history judge Ramaphosa’s sixth administration?
Opinion
10 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa says SANDF will continue to protect Eskom

President extends deployment of troops at Eskom and  to help police
National
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Luxury and the pretenders
Investors Monthly
2.
FREE TO READ | Infrastructure backlog needs ...
Special Reports
3.
Pick of the Month: Nu-World may be an exception ...
Investors Monthly
4.
Sifting through the rubble of the JSE’s ...
Investors Monthly
5.
MARC HASENFUSS: Signs of some hustling and ...
Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.