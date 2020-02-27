budget 2020
SECURITY, CRIME & COURTS: Coat cut to economy’s cloth
R667.1bn to bolster the criminal justice system, and police funding reprioritised to improve capacity of NPA and Hawks
27 February 2020 - 11:00
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will increase spending on peace and security by 2.2% to R667.1bn over the next three fiscal years as the state seeks to beef up the criminal justice system and improve the safety of crime-weary citizens.
Of the overall R667.1bn, R217bn is allocated to the current fiscal year, R221.3bn for 2021/2022 and R228.8bn for 2022/2023.
