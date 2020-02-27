Special Reports budget 2020 SECURITY, CRIME & COURTS: Coat cut to economy’s cloth R667.1bn to bolster the criminal justice system, and police funding reprioritised to improve capacity of NPA and Hawks BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will increase spending on peace and security by 2.2% to R667.1bn over the next three fiscal years as the state seeks to beef up the criminal justice system and improve the safety of crime-weary citizens.

Of the overall R667.1bn, R217bn is allocated to the current fiscal year, R221.3bn for 2021/2022 and R228.8bn for 2022/2023.