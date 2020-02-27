Special Reports budget 2020 SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: Nice idea, if we had the money General scepticism greeted the notion of a sovereign wealth fund, given SA’s straitened condition BL PREMIUM

Talk of a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) has been gaining traction in recent years, and more so in the past two months. And in recent weeks a remarkable Twitter spat broke out between finance minister Tito Mboweni and EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu over who owns the idea.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address left no doubt as to which party would have the stronger ownership claim.