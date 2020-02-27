budget 2020
SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: Nice idea, if we had the money
General scepticism greeted the notion of a sovereign wealth fund, given SA’s straitened condition
27 February 2020 - 11:00
Talk of a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) has been gaining traction in recent years, and more so in the past two months. And in recent weeks a remarkable Twitter spat broke out between finance minister Tito Mboweni and EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu over who owns the idea.
President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address left no doubt as to which party would have the stronger ownership claim.
