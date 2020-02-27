budget 2020
HOUSING: A roof for the poor a priority
Increased expenditure, subsidies and housing finance mobilised to improve living standards
27 February 2020 - 11:00
The government is stepping up its efforts to provide adequate shelter and improve the living conditions of the poor, with spending on community development expected to increase by 6.3% a year over the next three years.
That will take the allocated budget for affordable housing, public transport, water, electricity and municipal infrastructure programmes from R201.7bn in 2019/2020 to R242.2bn in 2022/2023.
