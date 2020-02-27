Special Reports budget 2020 HOUSING: A roof for the poor a priority Increased expenditure, subsidies and housing finance mobilised to improve living standards BL PREMIUM

The government is stepping up its efforts to provide adequate shelter and improve the living conditions of the poor, with spending on community development expected to increase by 6.3% a year over the next three years.

That will take the allocated budget for affordable housing, public transport, water, electricity and municipal infrastructure programmes from R201.7bn in 2019/2020 to R242.2bn in 2022/2023.