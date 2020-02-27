Special Reports BIG ISSUE: SOEs: A big drain for years to come Due to huge maladministration and corruption, state-owned enterprises are sucking the life out of the economy BL PREMIUM

As the government runs out of practical ways to raise revenues and cut costs in the face of declining economic growth, fixing up its failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is one of the few ways out of its fiscal quagmire.

Certainly, in finance minister Tito Mboweni’s ideal world, economic growth should be spurred, not hindered, by SOEs.