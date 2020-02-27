BIG ISSUE: SOEs: A big drain for years to come
Due to huge maladministration and corruption, state-owned enterprises are sucking the life out of the economy
27 February 2020 - 11:00
As the government runs out of practical ways to raise revenues and cut costs in the face of declining economic growth, fixing up its failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is one of the few ways out of its fiscal quagmire.
Certainly, in finance minister Tito Mboweni’s ideal world, economic growth should be spurred, not hindered, by SOEs.
