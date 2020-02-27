Special Reports budget 2020 AUDIT REGULATION: Holding auditors to account The announcement of a panel of experts to review auditing practices ‘is an opportunity to relaunch the profession’ BL PREMIUM

A former University of Cape Town professor of accounting has urged members of his profession to embrace the unexpected initiative announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni in this year’s budget. Tucked away at the end of his budget speech, the minister announced the appointment of an independent panel of experts "to review practices in the auditing profession".

Prof Geoff Everingham tells the FM he suspects auditors will not be happy about the plan, but should embrace it nonetheless as an opportunity to relaunch the profession. This comes after its credibility has taken a beating through a series of public and corporate scandals.