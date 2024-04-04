NATASHA MARRIAN: Perilous partners in Ekurhuleni: a self-inflicted lose-lose situation
Why the ANC-EFF coalition in the city is on the ropes
Three mayors in two years — this is the situation in the once stable Ekurhuleni after a motion of no confidence in the ANC-EFF coalition candidate mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana was passed last week. The “puppet mayor”, as he was dubbed by opposition parties in the council, is from the African Independent Congress (AIC) and was accused of failing residents by kowtowing to the EFF in his running of the city.
The situation in the city shows how an ANC-EFF coalition can go wrong and what the implications could be for service delivery and stability. Internal ANC dynamics and a brazen approach to grab power by the EFF are all at play and are proving to be a recipe for chaos. ..
