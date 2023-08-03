NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC old guard fights marriage of convenience
The veterans league is outraged at the willingness of some to form coalitions with the EFF and PA
03 August 2023 - 05:00
ANC veterans, rejecting a “power at all costs” policy, are trying to hold the line against coalitions with either the EFF or the Patriotic Alliance (PA).
Within the next two weeks, the newly elected leadership of the ANC Veterans League will deliver their message to the ANC’s top seven, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, Paul Mashatile. ..
