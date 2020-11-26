Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Who’s the boss? Tito Mboweni’s taking to social media to vent must be an irritation to some in the Union Buildings, as it exposes the shortcomings in Ramaphosa’s administration BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s taking to social media to vent must be an irritation to some in the Union Buildings, as it exposes the shortcomings in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration. The centre is not holding.

Two days after the news that ratings agencies had downgraded SAA further into junk territory, Mboweni asked on Twitter: "OK, what should we do on SAA?" Followed by: "OK, do we need a national airline? Maybe that should be the question? Is it?"..