Mboweni impatient for SAA rescue plan to be implemented
The national carrier’s business rescue practitioners were appointed in December 2019
20 November 2020 - 13:02
Finance minister Tito Mboweni expressed impatience on Friday at how long it is taking SAA’s business rescue practitioners to conclude their work.
He also expressed anxiety over the decisions by the credit ratings agencies S&P Global and Moody’s Investors Services on SA’s sovereign credit rating, which he said have the potential to increase SA’s borrowing costs and make the fiscal framework tighter if there is a deterioration...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now