National Mboweni impatient for SAA rescue plan to be implemented The national carrier’s business rescue practitioners were appointed in December 2019 BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni expressed impatience on Friday at how long it is taking SAA’s business rescue practitioners to conclude their work.

He also expressed anxiety over the decisions by the credit ratings agencies S&P Global and Moody’s Investors Services on SA’s sovereign credit rating, which he said have the potential to increase SA’s borrowing costs and make the fiscal framework tighter if there is a deterioration...