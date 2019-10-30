Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: Will the state capture inquiry remain a mere historical record? The minimum the Zondo commission can achieve is to bring those responsible to account, but many would prefer to see them brought to book BL PREMIUM

Under way in Hamburg, Germany, right now is the trial of Bruno Dey, a 93-year-old former SS member and guard at the Stutthof concentration camp located to the east of what is now the city of Gdansk in Poland. He faces charges of being an accessory to the murder of 5,230 people in 1944 — the closing stages of World War 2 — when he was a 17-year-old.

The trial is being conducted in a manner that offers concession to the frailties and diminished capacities of the accused: taking place in a German juvenile court, it recognises his youth at the time he is alleged to have been accomplice to these atrocities. Limited to two-hour proceedings twice a week, it also offers concession to his old age.