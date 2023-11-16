TOBY SHAPSHAK: How the NFT art bubble burst
Nonfungible tokens are worthless and have always been
16 November 2023 - 05:00
Surprise, surprise. NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, are now worthless. Hands up: who didn’t see that coming?
Let’s recall that an NFT is a digital thing — in this case an image — that could still be replicated and copied, but of which the owner, well, owned the artwork, via a token on a blockchain...
