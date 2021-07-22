TOBY SHAPSHAK: Zuma’s end unfolds on social media
Having played his trump card and lost, the former president is a spent force — and he’s still in jail
22 July 2021 - 05:00
In the end the revolution really was televised. And Tweeted and TikTok-ed and WhatsApp-ed. Except, it wasn’t a revolution. It was the dying spurts of an overlord and his loyal sidekicks. This was, more than anything else, the final throes of the Jacob Zuma era. The "end of an error" has never seemed a more appropriate description.
It was also a seminal moment in our country’s extraordinary journey. From pariah state to the rainbow nation and then to those terrible "nine lost years"; and now this generation that has defied the attempted "insurrection" of Zuma’s acolytes when he was finally jailed...
