SA unrest: how locals are rebuilding the country

Last week, former Orlando Pirates defender Lucky Lekgwathi’s R400,000 investment and retirement dream were wrecked — casualties of the unrest in parts of SA.

Grootman, Lekgwathi’s kota restaurant in Kliptown, Soweto, was just five months old when it was vandalised, its equipment trashed beyond repair...