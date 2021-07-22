SA unrest: how locals are rebuilding the country
In the wake of the horror of last week’s unrest, SA’s affected communities are picking themselves up and starting the work of rebuilding the country
22 July 2021 - 05:00
Last week, former Orlando Pirates defender Lucky Lekgwathi’s R400,000 investment and retirement dream were wrecked — casualties of the unrest in parts of SA.
Grootman, Lekgwathi’s kota restaurant in Kliptown, Soweto, was just five months old when it was vandalised, its equipment trashed beyond repair...
