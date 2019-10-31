Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Zuckerberg finally loses face CEO can’t say when he learnt about Cambridge Analytica nor why Facebook allows false news in political ads BL PREMIUM

It was meant to be a hearing about the libra cryptocurrency, but last week’s appearance before a committee of the US Congress quickly turned into a grilling for CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"In order for us to make decisions about libra, I think we need to kind of dig into your past behaviour and Facebook’s past behaviour with respect to our democracy," congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, before asking: "Mr Zuckerberg, what year and month did you personally become aware of Cambridge Analytica?"