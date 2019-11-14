TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook still lets politicians lie
Political ads make up just 0.5% of Facebook’s $66bn revenue but it still allows them, even if they contain falsehoods
14 November 2019 - 04:00
The most mind-boggling own goal is playing out with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s refusal to ban political advertising.
Twitter banned political adverts last week but Facebook is sticking to its guns, despite this controversial category of ads bringing in less than 1% of its projected revenue for next year.
