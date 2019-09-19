TOBY SHAPSHAK: Big Tech in the dock
Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook are being investigated for monopolistic and anticompetitive behaviour
19 September 2019 - 05:00
In what is seen as a show of strength against the unchecked power now held by tech firms, US lawmakers have begun an antitrust investigation into the big four: Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple.
Last Friday, Congress’s house judiciary committee sent very detailed requests to a number of high-profile executives for their e-mails and other documents. After years of unfettered growth, which has given these new monopolists enormous economic and social power, it seems US lawmakers are looking into how they gained their unprecedented power.
