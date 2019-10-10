TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook picks the wrong battle
Unguarded comments by Mark Zuckerberg reveal he’s ready to “fight” US government attempts to break up Facebook
10 October 2019 - 05:00
Facebook will take it "to the mat and fight", CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said about a potential legal challenge from the US government to break it up.
These comments, in a leaked audio recording from a staff meeting in July, are the cause of the latest round of outrage about the social network, which is mired in controversy about its negligence with personal privacy.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.