Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook picks the wrong battle Unguarded comments by Mark Zuckerberg reveal he's ready to "fight" US government attempts to break up Facebook

Facebook will take it "to the mat and fight", CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said about a potential legal challenge from the US government to break it up.

These comments, in a leaked audio recording from a staff meeting in July, are the cause of the latest round of outrage about the social network, which is mired in controversy about its negligence with personal privacy.