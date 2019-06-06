Huawei confident it can deliver 5G to the world

Chinese technology giant Huawei has reassured SA telecoms operators that it will not leave them in the lurch, even as trade tensions between Washington and Beijing escalate.

"We will not leave any of our South African telco customers vulnerable in any way,” said Huawei SA CEO Spawn Fan.

"Our aim is connect every South African wherever they may live. … We have been in the country for 20 years now and we have worked with dedication and focus to support the needs of our telco partners," Fan said.

But Ruhan du Plessis, technology analyst at Avior Capital, said local operators may need to reduce their reliance on Huawei as a network equipment supplier to mitigate future potential supply chain shocks as the trade-war continues to develop.

“Operators will have to get around who they’re going to partner with going forward. Huawei tends to be a cheaper vendor that provides fantastic quality," he said.

He said Cell C and Telkom likely have more relative exposure to Huawei than MTN and Vodacom.

Willem Roos, CEO of data only mobile network Rain SA, said "We utilise Nokia and Huawei as key suppliers in this endeavour, and we value both parties highly. We do not foresee changing our procurement practice at this stage."

Huawei has been working for some time now to mitigate the effect of the US ban on its global operations, including SA, the company said.