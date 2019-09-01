5G set to hit SA via Rain in two weeks
The provision of a 5G network using Huawei's wireless infrastructure and 5G-enabled products will give Rain a major competitive edge
01 September 2019 - 00:28
New kid on the block Rain,the data-only network operator, is expected to go live with SA's first ultra-high speed 5G network in the next two weeks.
Rain announced in February that it had partnered with Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to launch the first 5G commercial network in the country. The network has been rolled out in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and the Sunday Times understands that Rain could start offering the service to business clients by mid-September.
