Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: New technology out of reach for many South Africans There are many new devices at IFA 2019 in Berlin, but in SA’s small market launching new products can be problematic BL PREMIUM

Last week, I was in Berlin for IFA 2019. IFA — pronounced “ee-fah”, if you’re wondering — is Europe’s largest annual technology show and one of its longest running ones too, with its origins as a radio-focused expo going back to 1924.

It is hard to explain the size of IFA. I always fail in this effort. It is hosted in the Messe Berlin exhibition halls and grounds, which has — their website tells me — 180,000m² of exhibition space, spread across 26 halls on multiple storeys. But that’s just a big number for the spatially challenged like myself. By comparison, the Dome (at about 11,000m²) is minuscule. It’s amazing and terrifying in equal measure.