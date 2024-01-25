SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: SA’s schools sacrificed on populist altar
Panyaza Lesufi’s tax-free promise to teachers is blatant electioneering; it takes no account of the real challenges facing education in the public sector
25 January 2024 - 05:00
Two hours, 35 minutes, 37 seconds. That’s how long you had to sit through the rump-numbing, sycophantic theatre that was the Gauteng leg of the matric awards before premier Panyaza Lesufi hit his stride — by inciting a tax revolt.
“We are saying to the minister of finance, we don’t need new money to pay our teachers,” he told the flagging crowd. “You don’t need new money to pay our principals. We are just saying don’t tax their salaries. Allow them to get their salaries the way they are.” ..
