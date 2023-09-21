NATASHA MARRIAN: Time to take the woodsaw to the cabinet
Unfortunately, the Treasury’s plea to cut spending is unlikely to receive a sympathetic ear from the current crop of ministers
It is not the first time the National Treasury’s warnings to the cabinet about state finances will go unheeded. Back in 2015, then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene issued a similar warning to the ANC’s national executive committee lekgotla, where he presented a document titled “Economic outlook and fiscal policy challenges”.
Nene was axed for his troubles by former president Jacob Zuma six months later, but not before an extensive disinformation and smear campaign was launched against the Treasury. Back then, the fightback against the Treasury was prompted by its tough stance against Zuma’s desperate push for a nuclear deal with Russia. The deal is now history, and so is Zuma and many of his cronies who did his bidding in the cabinet. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.