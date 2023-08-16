JUSTICE MALALA: Decoding Lesufi’s jobs scam
It’s an election gimmick, not a work-creation project
16 August 2023 - 06:00
For two months, my jaw has been on the floor with shock at the Gauteng government’s economic ignorance, idiocy and cynicism. It is only now, eight weeks after the debacle began, that I have found the strength to recover my wits, calm myself down, and write about this. It is tragic.
On June 16, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi assembled his cabinet and their blue-light brigades and rushed to the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. More than 5,000 poor, desperate, unemployed people — some had arrived at 6am or earlier in the freezing weather — were waiting when Lesufi got there. ..
