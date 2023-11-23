SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: What a mess(age)
From Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s announcement on liquor licences, to the ANC using the deputy chief justice’s image to promote its own interests, South African politics was rife with mixed messages last week
23 November 2023 - 05:00
In news that will surprise precisely no-one, it seems the government has learnt nothing from the Covid lockdown. Or at least, Panyaza Lesufi hasn’t.
In a fit of inspiration last week, the premier and progenitor of a crime-fighting mini-me movement announced that Gauteng had halted the issuing of liquor licences. As eNCA reports, Lesufi said the provincial government had made the decision as a means to help end the war on drugs and the trade in illicit goods, and because alcohol is a gateway drug to other, stronger, substances...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.