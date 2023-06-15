The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
Those with the means are packing for Perth — and for Portland, Portsmouth and Portugal
Experts list fraud, waste, abuse — and brokers
The retail group is bringing prices down by focusing on local manufacturing, having invested R1bn on rebuilding capacity in the sector
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, political head of the most urbanised, densely populated and wealthy province, spends a lot of time on social media. Despite all the intractable problems on his turf, not least of them service delivery, there he is, posting about his pet projects, many of them mere public relations stunts.
It seems odd, coming from someone who should be trying to reverse the trend of plummeting support that threatens to oust him from office in next year’s elections. ..
NATASHA MARRIAN: Lesufi’s ‘Tish’ tactic
The ANC in Gauteng is focusing on the vast township electorate as it tries to fend off the spectre of defeat in 2024
