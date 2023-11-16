A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

Britain's former Prime Minister, David Cameron, leaves 10, Downing Street after being appointed Foreign Secretary in a Cabinet reshuffle in London, England. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images
A good week for David Cameron
It’s not as if he was looking for one, but UK foreign secretary is a plum job for David Cameron. As he said, he can concentrate on doing just the one thing, unlike being British prime minister, a job he quit seven years ago. Well, Lord Cameron (as he is now) knows it’s not that simple, but he’ll enjoy being back on the world stage. He also knows his way around Whitehall, still has clout in the Conservative Party and has won the gratitude of Rishi Sunak, enabling the PM to sack a troublesome rival in Suella Braverman.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
A bad weekfor Panyaza Lesufi
Panyaza Lesufi is not the bravest of men. When the Gauteng premier attacked colleagues in the ANC, he was too pusillanimous to mention them by name. But it was clear who he had in his sights when he defended his private army, the amaPanyaza “crime wardens”: police minister Bheki Cele and justice minister Ronald Lamola. It’s not just Lesufi undermining his party’s leadership, but also his call for his undertrained “wardens” to be given guns. This shoot-em-up style of law and order is a sign of someone bereft of useful ideas.
