ANDRE TUCK: Retiring as the party stops

These financial times are out of joint. The wealth explosion in recent years has been at odds with the economic reality on the ground. While financial markets partied on, drunk on too much liquidity and negative real interest rates, the real world grappled with the fallout from Covid containment measures: millions of people losing their livelihood, entire economic sectors being obliterated, supply and labour being constrained and debt reaching record levels.

What cursed spite for those born at the wrong time, who have to set their retirement affairs right during the hangover period that will surely follow.

They would have seen their investment accounts balloon during this phase, which fuelled a sense of complacency about their retirement prospects. But the dramatic inflation surge and the resultant urgency to ratchet up interest rates are killing the mood. And it may get worse, because recent geopolitical events — especially as they affect energy prices — point to growing inflationary pressures.

The retirement transition is precarious at the best of times. You have to make some hard decisions and probably live with the consequences for the rest of your life. You risk locking yourself into a strategy or a product that may not suit you in a few years’ time. Should you choose a guaranteed annuity, you are stuck with the one you selected. A living annuity comes with more flexibility, but also the risk that your investment and drawdown strategy may not serve you later.

Then there is timing risk, because what happens in the markets ahead of this period could still scupper your plans. Retirement is when your savings are near their peak, which means the impact of any volatility is most pronounced, in absolute terms.

To mitigate this risk, invest with your time horizon in mind. Timing risk is a bigger threat for those buying a guaranteed annuity, as their investment term is short. You need to start derisking and preserving your savings a few years ahead.

That means gradually lowering your exposure to equities, and investing more in bonds and cash. Cash should hold its nominal value while you are hedged against falling bond prices, as these translate into lower annuity prices.