STEPHEN CRANSTON: Playing pension roulette

There are issues columnists need to cover as a matter of public service. For me, pension preservation is one of them. There is finally talk of some restrictions coming in after decades in which South Africans have been able to cash out their retirement fund pots every time they change jobs. Ideally, everyone should be made to preserve their capital.

It is widely accepted that people need to contribute 17% of their income every year for 40 years to have a comfortable retirement...