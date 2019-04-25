DELPHINE GOVENDER: SA can be the comeback kid

On April 14, Tiger Woods won his fifth US Masters title, at the age of 43, after years in the sporting wilderness. In a nonsporting context, I might normally take the time to explain the meaning of the tournament and of Woods himself. But this is Tiger Woods — there are relatively few people who, over the past 22 years, will not have heard of him and not know what the US Masters represents.

Last Sunday’s win was poignant because Woods first won the US Masters 22 years ago, in 1997, and last won it 14 years ago, in 2005.

In fact, the last time Woods won any major golf tournament was in 2008 — more than 11 years ago.

Imagine that: 11 years without a major win, and then winning in such a manner. Imagine being on top for so many years — as Woods was until 2008 — then crashing down, and staying down, only to climb back to the top after a long, difficult decade.

Woods’ tale is the comeback story of the year, not just in sport but also, it seems, in life. It’s possibly even the comeback story of the decade.

At a time in which so many of our vocations seem to be threatened by, co-mingled with or even already partially replaced by technological or artificially intelligent equivalents, there is something uniquely affirming about being reminded of the triumph of the human spirit. It is a triumph that is not achieved simply through luck, timing or rising tides, but through reassessing game plans, hard work, practice, resilience, grit and determination.

So Woods’ achievement is an important and timely reminder: to rise in such a manner, you must first fall.

As investors, we have certainly seen several falls in the recent past — "fallen angels", we call them in the market. These were companies we admired — that we remember recently riding the crest of a wave in terms of business and share price performance, only to see them come crashing down.

This list of fallen angels on the SA stock market is growing.