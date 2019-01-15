BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Make-or-break year for SA politics

An election year, we hope, will answer some of our most burning questions: will expropriation without compensation deal the fatal blow to our economy, and will Cyril Ramaphosa finally grow a backbone?

Extract

Families are still picking at the leftovers of the festive season; the country has yet to digest the matric results; parents are counting what’s left of the Christmas bonus to buy school uniforms; and politicians are already knocking at the door, asking for our votes.

That, in a nutshell, may explain our problem. Politics always takes precedence over everything else. The political season starts early in the year, thanks to the ANC’s much-vaunted January 8 statement. And of course there’s an election, and by some people’s reckoning, it could be a make-or-break year. The elections could clarify a few imponderables.