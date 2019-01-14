JUSTICE MALALA: Mzwanele Manyi so often gets it wrong but he is on the money about the ANC

Extract

Whenever I feel like depressing myself with a bit of mindless twaddle I google the name Mzwanele Manyi. Without fail the man who once shocked the nation by saying there is an “over-supply of coloureds” in the Western Cape and who, two years ago, became an instant “media mogul” as part of the Gupta money-laundering scheme, will have said something moronic in the week past. He is the political idiot that keeps giving.