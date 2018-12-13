MARTYN DAVIES: Should reform in SA be gradual or big bang?

In my life I’ve been fortunate to be in places at key moments that subsequently shaped history, becoming crucial turning points in political and economic affairs. What these examples mean for SA in its current state is significant.

In late 1989, I arrived in Berlin to find the Berlin Wall being dismantled by Germans heeding US president Ronald Reagan’s call in 1987 to "tear down this wall".

The fall of the wall resulted in the domino collapse of East European regimes. By the end of 1991, the Soviet Union itself — the last great empire — had disintegrated. This political shock was followed by sweeping structural reform. Market liberalisation and privatisation led to a better livelihood for the region’s populations; the Eastern Bloc became emerging Europe and reforms were ultimately rewarded with EU membership.

The point is, it took a dramatic political shock before economic structural reform happened.

In the early 1990s, China was in the early stages of a reform process. Its economy was moribund and private enterprise was in a nascent state. GDP per capita was a lowly $317 a year, identical at the time to Nigeria’s. It is now $7,300 — and over $15,000 on a purchasing power parity basis. Being witness to how Beijing was able to dismantle its state-owned collective farms, privatise land ownership, unleash entrepreneurship and encourage small enterprise was a lesson in structural reform. The administration of Deng Xiaoping was able to do away with socialist ideology in favour of the market.

The best analogy I have heard of Deng’s reforms was comparing it to a bottle of red wine. He poured out the red wine and filled the bottle with Coca-Cola but kept the labels on the bottle: the labels of "Communist Party of China" and "People’s Republic of China". Those outside the system still believe the labels, but those inside understand that these phrases are meaningless.

Within a generation, China grew to become the world’s second-largest economy and among the most competitive manufacturers. Its dire poverty and economic state in the 1980s forced it to abandon ideology and adopt pragmatic structural reform that embraced private capital, and to open its market to foreign enterprise.