LESETJA KGANYAGO: The reasons why SA can expect better growth over the medium term

Stronger US growth and higher rates have appreciated the dollar. This combination of factors challenges emerging markets. It has interrupted capital flows and prompted currency depreciation. Countries with substantial stocks of foreign currency debt have seen their balance sheets deteriorate. Inflation pressures have generally intensified.

Unlike Goldilocks, however, most emerging markets weren’t caught napping when the bears returned. Policy frameworks can handle such challenges. In particular, most emerging markets can rely on flexible exchange rates to absorb shocks. Additionally, substantial stocks of foreign exchange reserves provide resilience to these shocks. Many emerging markets have strong central banks and inflation targeting frameworks that help keep expectations of inflation anchored. It is clear that most countries are vastly better positioned than they were during the 1997-98 crisis.

The more difficult question is this: how will countries adjust to the ever-changing global circumstances? Let me set out some challenges/difficulties.

First, many economies with larger fiscal and current account deficits have experienced more currency depreciation in 2018. Reducing this vulnerability will require shrinking those deficits while keeping up growth. Macro policy should try hard to achieve that, with more investment central to success.

Second, while the 2000s exhibited unprecedented growth, outside Asiasubdued growth is prevalent, and some countries are talking about a lost decade.

Finally, in advanced economies and emerging markets alike, dissatisfaction with economic outcomes has generated political developments that can create a vicious circle of bad economic decisions and further political disaffection. How can we address these challenges?

Since the 2013 "taper tantrum", SA has undergone a substantial macroeconomic adjustment. The current account narrowed from nearly 6% of GDP in 2013 to 2.4% in 2017,largely as the trade account moved to small surpluses. Our services account has followed a similar trend.

The income and current transfers account has remained in deficit, however, at about 3% of GDP. Income payments are high, as foreign liabilities (mostly sovereign debt) yield more than our foreign assets in rand terms. In short, the fiscal balance has changed less than the current account deficit. The change in the primary fiscal balance has been positive, narrowing from 2.3% of GDP in 2013 to 1% in the latest financial year. The debt stock will stabilise when this becomes a positive balance.

Let me reiterate three crucial points made by finance minister Tito Mboweni in his recent address to parliament: