TREVOR MANUEL: A dangerous portent

What is implicit in Mkhwebane’s order that the Bank’s mandate be changed from one that primarily targets inflation, to one that is concerned primarily with growth, welfare and transformation, is that there is something wrong with the Bank’s current conduct. She implies the reason SA is in recession, and that unemployment has climbed to its highest level ever (27,7%), is because interest rates are too high.

Let there be no mistake: SA’s problem is not with the inflation targeting regime. In fact, it has succeeded in anchoring inflation expectations between 5% and 6% because of the credibility the Bank enjoys.

Rather, SA’s problem is all to do with the state’s profligacy, waste, mismanagement of resources, and its inability to execute policy, not to mention omnipresent corruption.

When national treasury provided the inflation targeting band in 2000, we included an “escape hatch”. It allowed the Bank to let inflation deviate temporarily from the target band if the economy was buffeted by exogenous factors, like a spike in oil prices.

In February 2010, then finance minister Pravin Gordhan clarified the Bank’s mandate in a letter to then governor Gill Marcus.

Gordhan made it explicit that monetary policy should be conducted in a “flexible” manner. The Bank should not pursue the goal of keeping inflation inside the band at all costs, and should have regard for growth when it hiked rates.

But he also acknowledged the role of inflation management in supporting sustainable growth. Countries targeted low or stable inflation to reduce the long-term cost of borrowing and provide confidence, stimulating investment, jobs and competitiveness. Low inflation is vital to protect the living standards of workers and the poor.

The key issue, though, is that the only instrument that central banks have at their disposal is their ability to raise or lower interest rates. Because of this, the Bank cannot, in the long run, create economic growth or achieve socio-economic transformation directly.

For that you need fiscal, economic, industrial, trade and other policies. At best the Bank can support their efforts by keeping inflation low and stable — but it is precisely this role that Mkhwebane would seek to eliminate.

For Mkhwebane to suggest a set of responsibilities for the Bank, which it lacks the instruments to achieve, is to destroy the basis for balanced and sustainable growth.

* Manuel is a former SA finance minister