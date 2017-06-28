EDITORIAL: Cheap talk and runaway prices

The Reserve Bank has gone to court to challenge the public protector’s report and on Tuesday, filed papers in which governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the public protector’s announcement had "had a serious and detrimental effect on the economy" and that it risked further rand depreciation as well as further rating downgrades, which would cause immediate disinvestment of about R100bn from South African bonds. Absa and Parliament will also challenge the public protector’s report, which, it is argued, goes way beyond her powers by demanding an amendment to the Constitution.

Legal action apart, the issue is that maintaining price stability is a core function of central banks everywhere — and for good reason. Without the checks and balances on inflation that independent central banks exercise, governments could simply print money to fund steep fiscal deficits — and let prices take the pain, with inflation running away. Runaway inflation, as the Bank often argues, hurts the poor most because they do not have the options the rich have.

Inflation targeting is not the only way to maintain price stability. There are other approaches. Managing the money supply is a rather old-fashioned one. Managing the exchange rate to prevent its depreciation and so capping inflation is another. SA has tried both in the distant past. But history shows they did not work very well at all, nor was there anything like the transparency and predictability of monetary policy that we have come to rely on. So if the deputy finance minister thinks it is not working, he should tell us why and tell us what he believes would work better.

Or does he just want the freedom to print money?