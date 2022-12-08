Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: ‘Survive until 2025, go to heaven in 2027’

Remgro chair Johann Rupert has echoed Nouriel Roubini’s market call as Remgro prepares to digest its big investment mistake of the past decade, Mediclinic

BL Premium
08 December 2022 - 05:00

If my record-keeping is correct, I attended my 20th Remgro/Rembrandt AGM last week. The first time I headed out for one of these auspicious occasions was in the early 1990s as a reporter for the old Argus newspaper. I was rather edgy about the assignment, as I had to try to file copy for the last afternoon edition. My passenger, the late, great Issy Goldberg, an incomparable shareholder activist, was even more jittery.

We were running horribly late coming into Somerset West, and my VW Beetle was backfiring with alarming regularity. Issy was straining against the seat belt, and kneading his black beret nervously. Suddenly he winced, slumped back in the seat and then popped a couple of interesting-looking pills. When I asked him to share, he shook his fist at me and muttered something threatening. We were great friends. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.