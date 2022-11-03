×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: Spur ’n Steers: time to nibble?

It’s been a rough year for shares in Spur and Famous Brands, even as both have put the pandemic well behind them

BL Premium
03 November 2022 - 05:00

Adcock Ingram has gone onto my watch list. My never-ending tennis troubles will no doubt boost the pharma giant’s sales. After being (again) roped in to play singles at the vulnerable side of my 50s, I am munching premium-priced Arthroguard as if they were Smarties.

I was given a royal runaround by an imperious (and evergreen) Ronnie Buthelezi at a stifling Green Point on Saturday, after which my left knee creaked audibly. We dug deep and eventually ground out an important victory, taking more than a leaf from Brad Gilbert and Steve Jamison’s superb tome Winning Ugly: Mental Warfare in Tennis — Lessons from a Master during the doubles encounter...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.