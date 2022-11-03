Analysts reckon that Gold Fields’s investors will vote yes for Yamana Gold — if only because there’s no real alternative
Africa’s largest sugar producer is in business rescue and its banks clearly need convincing that it's worth saving
Naspers and Prosus shareholders won’t quickly recover hundreds of billions in value lost over the past two years
Fifteen years ago, SA’s blue chip construction firms dominated the JSE’s leaderboard. Since then, some have collapsed, or quit the industry. And more casualties could follow
A glut of excellent pieces is up for grabs. The FM picks our top lots in this approaching bonanza of buying
Adcock Ingram has gone onto my watch list. My never-ending tennis troubles will no doubt boost the pharma giant’s sales. After being (again) roped in to play singles at the vulnerable side of my 50s, I am munching premium-priced Arthroguard as if they were Smarties.
I was given a royal runaround by an imperious (and evergreen) Ronnie Buthelezi at a stifling Green Point on Saturday, after which my left knee creaked audibly. We dug deep and eventually ground out an important victory, taking more than a leaf from Brad Gilbert and Steve Jamison’s superb tome Winning Ugly: Mental Warfare in Tennis — Lessons from a Master during the doubles encounter...
MARC HASENFUSS: Spur ’n Steers: time to nibble?
It’s been a rough year for shares in Spur and Famous Brands, even as both have put the pandemic well behind them
